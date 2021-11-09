Service

SEQUAL

CSCCE’s survey tool brings work environment factors and educators’ voices into quality improvement strategies.

This effective survey tool examines early educators’ perspectives on their own work environments. Teaching staff share details on how supported they are to grow professionally and participate in knowledge building experiences. This direct feedback from teachers provides a strong tool to improve program operations. Recommendations drawn from local study findings can enhance program quality and improve teacher well-being and child outcomes.

The SEQUAL (Supportive Environmental Quality Underlying Adult Learning) survey was developed by CSCCE to bring work environment factors and educators’ voices into quality improvement strategies.

Our SEQUAL assessment showed that many early educators in Minnesota were working for really low levels of compensation. Many were struggling to pay their monthly bills, with one in four worried about putting food on the table. We shared the SEQUAL results with our legislators and believe it was helpful in moving legislation forward that would better support our essential early childhood workforce.

–Nancy Jost, Early Childhood Director, West Central Initiative, Minnesota

Five Domains Make Up the SEQUAL Tool

SEQUAL for Center-Based Teaching Staff

The Teaching Supports domain focuses on curriculum and child assessment frameworks, classroom materials, support services for children and families, and staffing patterns.

The Learning Community domain examines teaching staff participation in opportunities for individual and collaborative professional development, sharing information and practicing new approaches, and planning and implementing quality improvements.

The Job Crafting domain measures program policies and practices that support teaching staff initiative and teamwork and promote staff input into their work.

The Adult Well-Being domain examines teaching staff assessments and program practices and policies related to their economic and physical well-being and work relationships.

The Program Leadership domain examines how supervisors and program leaders interact with teaching staff to support their teaching practice, professional growth, and well-being.

SEQUAL For Family Child Care Providers and Staff

The Teaching Supports domain focuses on curriculum, observation and assessment of children, materials and equipment, training and continuing education needs, and availability of support services in the community.

The Business Practice Supports domain addresses aspects of the family child care program related to operating a successful business.

The Learning Community domain examines provider participation in opportunities for individual and collaborative professional development, sharing information and practicing new approaches, and planning and implementing quality improvements.

The Adult Well-Being domain examines provider assessments and program practices and policies related to their economic, physical, and emotional well-being.

The Program Management and Leadership domain is focused on program policies and practices that support an efficient business, effective communication with families, and a positive workplace environment.

