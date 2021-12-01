California Early Care and Education Workforce Study

The California Early Care and Education (ECE) Workforce Study is an ongoing study that focuses on the demographics, working conditions, compensation, well-being and composition of California’s ECE workforce. The study provides a reliable source of statewide and regional workforce data that confronts systemic inequities and examines opportunities for policy reform. It features solutions, such as how to allocate state and federal funding to support the workforce.

The California Early Care and Education Workforce Study includes: 

  • Phase 1: 2006 California ECE Workforce Study
  • Phase 2: 2020-2024 California ECE Workforce Study 
  • Phase 3: 2025-2029 California ECE Workforce Study will be launched in 2025. 

Who participates in the California Early Care and Education Workforce Study?

The California ECE Workforce Study collects data directly from people who work with children under age six:

  • Home-based family child care providers 
  • Center directors/administrators
  • Center–based teaching staff (lead and assistant teachers)
  • Transitional Kindergarten Teachers and assistants, paraprofessionals or aides.

“We are a forgotten field. Benefits and retirement options are a dream for us… We will continue losing quality teachers and administrators unless they can be adequately compensated for all that they do.”

— Center director

Publications

The Impact of Pandemic Relief Funds on California’s Early Care and Education Programs and Workforce

February 11, 2025ReportBy Wanzi Muruvi, Refujio Gonzalez, Anna Powell and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Federal…

Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

January 28, 2025InfographicBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

This infographic highlights key findings and policy solutions from the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index. Powered By EmbedPress…

The Early Care and Education Workforce of Stanislaus County

January 23, 2025ReportBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported by the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Building on the California Early Care and Education (ECE) Workforce Study, this report provides a snapshot of the…

2024 Profiles of California Early Care and Education Programs: Enrollment and Staffing Trends

January 15, 2025Data SnapshotBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi, Lea J.E. Austin and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and First 5 California. Challenges with early care and education (ECE) enrollment and…

California Early Educator Experience and Interest in Teaching Birth to Three

December 10, 2024Data SnapshotBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi, Abby Copeman Petig and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and First 5 California. California will soon offer transitional kindergarten (TK) to all…

The Economic Well-Being of Early Educators in California: Early Educator Well-Being Series

October 23, 2024ReportBy Wanzi Muruvi, Anna Powell, Yoonjeon Kim, Abby Copeman Petig and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Early…