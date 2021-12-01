California Early Care and Education Workforce Study

The California Early Care and Education (ECE) Workforce Study is an ongoing study that focuses on the demographics, working conditions, compensation, well-being and composition of California’s ECE workforce. The study provides a reliable source of statewide and regional workforce data that confronts systemic inequities and examines opportunities for policy reform. It features solutions, such as how to allocate state and federal funding to support the workforce.

The California Early Care and Education Workforce Study includes:

Phase 1: 2006 California ECE Workforce Study

Phase 2: 2020-2024 California ECE Workforce Study

Phase 3: 2025-2029 California ECE Workforce Study will be launched in 2025.

Who participates in the California Early Care and Education Workforce Study?

The California ECE Workforce Study collects data directly from people who work with children under age six:

Home-based family child care providers

Center directors/administrators

Center–based teaching staff (lead and assistant teachers)

Transitional Kindergarten Teachers and assistants, paraprofessionals or aides.

The 2020-2024 study was conducted by CSCCE in partnership with the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network and funded by First 5 California, the California Department of Education: Early Education Division, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. In 2025, the survey is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“We are a forgotten field. Benefits and retirement options are a dream for us… We will continue losing quality teachers and administrators unless they can be adequately compensated for all that they do.” — Center director