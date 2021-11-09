Research Area

Teacher Work Environments

CSCCE conducts research on the components of a supportive and rewarding work environment that are critical to attracting and retaining skilled, educated teachers and essential for high-quality services for young children. This work includes developing strategies to increase the compensation of ECE professionals and identifying policies and practices that promote: ongoing professional development and learning; teamwork and staff initiative; staff economic and physical well-being; and knowledgeable, supportive staff leadership. For project related to Teacher Work Environments, see Supportive Environmental Quality Underlying Adult Learning (SEQUAL).

Featured Resources

SEQUAL Survey Tool
Educator Work Environments
Model Work Standards
Professional Well-Being of California Educators

Publications

California Early Educator Experience and Interest in Teaching Birth to Three

December 10, 2024Data SnapshotBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi, Abby Copeman Petig and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and First 5 California. California will soon offer transitional kindergarten (TK) to all…

More Than a Paycheck: Model Work Standards Re-Visited in the 21st Century

November 18, 2024BriefBy Peggy Haack, Rosemarie Vardell and Marcy Whitebook

This brief was supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. At the height of the national Worthy Wage Campaign for the child care workforce in the mid-1990s, it became clear to activists…

Key Findings From the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

October 8, 2024VideoBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences

November 21, 2023Peer-Reviewed ArticleBy Marisa Schlieber, Tobi Adejumo, Jenna Knight, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones

This study delves into the work environment, conditions, and teamwork of assistant teachers in early childhood education settings. It was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education…

Early Educator Voices in Florida: Flagler and Volusia Counties: Work Environment Conditions That Impact Early Educator Practice and Program Quality

October 9, 2023ReportBy Marisa Schlieber, Abby Copeman Petig, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones

This report is part of our Educator Voices (SEQUAL) series and was funded by the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties, Florida. This Educator Voices report…

Early Educator Work Environments: Educators in Oregon Share Their Experiences

February 15, 2023BlogBy Marisa Schlieber and Elizabeth Pufall Jones

Early educators’ work environments are children’s learning environments. Young children depend on educators who are not only skilled, but have their well-being and needs supported, too. This SEQUAL study was…