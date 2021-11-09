Research Area
Teacher Work Environments
CSCCE conducts research on the components of a supportive and rewarding work environment that are critical to attracting and retaining skilled, educated teachers and essential for high-quality services for young children. This work includes developing strategies to increase the compensation of ECE professionals and identifying policies and practices that promote: ongoing professional development and learning; teamwork and staff initiative; staff economic and physical well-being; and knowledgeable, supportive staff leadership. For project related to Teacher Work Environments, see Supportive Environmental Quality Underlying Adult Learning (SEQUAL).