Teacher Development & Preparation

CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis about early childhood teacher preparation and professional development systems and offers policy recommendations about resources that support successful attainment of higher education, particularly among students who are working parents, members of minority groups, low-income, and/or first-generation college students. Our analyses encompass higher education systems, faculty characteristics and professional development needs, and access to leadership preparation. For projects related to Teacher Preparation & Development, see Higher Education Inventory. See also Teacher Work Environments, for projects related to the ongoing professional learning of early educators.

Early Childhood Higher Education Inventory

The Higher Education Inventory assists policymakers and other stakeholders to develop a more coordinated and comprehensive professional preparation and development system for the early care and education workforce.

Supporting a Diverse, Qualified Early Educator Workforce

By Abby Copeman Petig and Caitlin McLean December 4, 2019

The blog explains the gap that exists between our understanding of the skills it takes to educate and care for children in their most critical stage of development and the codified expectations of early educators’ knowledge and abilities.

More Than a Paycheck: Model Work Standards Re-Visited in the 21st Century

November 18, 2024BriefBy Peggy Haack, Rosemarie Vardell and Marcy Whitebook

This brief was supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. At the height of the national Worthy Wage Campaign for the child care workforce in the mid-1990s, it became clear to activists…

Key Findings From the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

October 8, 2024VideoBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences

November 21, 2023Peer-Reviewed ArticleBy Marisa Schlieber, Tobi Adejumo, Jenna Knight, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones

This study delves into the work environment, conditions, and teamwork of assistant teachers in early childhood education settings. It was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education…

Teachers of Preschool-Age Children in California: A Comparison of Lead Teachers in Transitional Kindergarten, Child Care Centers, and Family Child Care Homes

February 8, 2023BriefBy Anna Powell, Elena Montoya, Lea J.E. Austin, Yoonjeon Kim, Wanzi Muruvi and Abby Copeman Petig

Drawing on findings from the 2020 California Early Care and Education Workforce Study, this brief provides statewide data on teachers of preschool-age children. This brief explores the experiences of early…

Teaching Transitional Kindergarten: A Snapshot of the Teacher Experience Before UTK Expansion

December 6, 2022ReportBy Elena Montoya, Anna Powell, Lea J.E. Austin, Yoonjeon Kim, Wanzi Muruvi and Abby Copeman Petig

In the fall of 2020, CSCCE surveyed almost 300 TK teachers in classrooms throughout California as part of the California Early Care and Education Workforce Study. This brief provides…

Landscape Analysis of the Early Educator Workforce

December 3, 2020ReportBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE), National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) and Bellwether

These reports were funded by the Early Educator Investment Collaborative and co-authored by staff at the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, National Institute of…