Research Area
Teacher Development & Preparation
CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis about early childhood teacher preparation and professional development systems and offers policy recommendations about resources that support successful attainment of higher education, particularly among students who are working parents, members of minority groups, low-income, and/or first-generation college students. Our analyses encompass higher education systems, faculty characteristics and professional development needs, and access to leadership preparation. For projects related to Teacher Preparation & Development, see Higher Education Inventory. See also Teacher Work Environments, for projects related to the ongoing professional learning of early educators.
Featured Resources
“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences
Teachers of Preschool-Age Children in California: A Comparison of Lead Teachers in Transitional Kindergarten, Child Care Centers, and Family Child Care Homes
Early Childhood Higher Education Inventory
The Higher Education Inventory assists policymakers and other stakeholders to develop a more coordinated and comprehensive professional preparation and development system for the early care and education workforce.
Supporting a Diverse, Qualified Early Educator Workforce
The blog explains the gap that exists between our understanding of the skills it takes to educate and care for children in their most critical stage of development and the codified expectations of early educators’ knowledge and abilities.
