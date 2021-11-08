For Advocates & Policymakers

Resources
Learn more about the reform needed to build a thriving early care and education (ECE) system. Investigate how California’s early educators are well-equipped to teach transitional kindergarten. View ECE workforce earnings in each state, especially compared to K-12 educators.
Featured Brief
Solutions to the Early Educator Workforce Crisis
How Legislators Can Make a Difference for Kids, Families, and Educators
Early care and education (ECE) reform is a priority issue for the majority of voters across party lines. This fact sheet provides legislators with key issues facing the ECE workforce, state-based solutions, and four action steps to take to champion workforce policies.
Key Findings
One-fourth of California’s teaching staff belong to a union. Most are women of color. With: As TK expands, enrollment of four-year-olds has decreased for some Calif. FCC providers
One in five early educators are immigrants
The wages of early educators are directly tied to the ability of families to pay.
View CSCCE’s latest research, policy recommendations, and commentary on the early care and education workforce and the need for public investment.
Child Care Sector Jobs: BLS Analysis
CSCCE provides ongoing analysis of national and regional child care job numbers. Check back each month for updates.
Early Educator Work Environments: Educators in Oregon Share Their Experiences
Early educators’ work environments are children’s learning environments. Young children depend on educators who are not only skilled, but have their well-being and needs supported, too.
Early Childhood Workforce Index State Profiles 2020
Explore your state’s data, including median wages and poverty rates for early educators. See where your state is or isn’t taking action to support early educator preparation, compensation, and working conditions.
Teaching Transitional Kindergarten: A Snapshot of the Teacher Experience Before UTK Expansion
We cannot have a functional early care and education system until we have the policies and funding to ensure that educators across the sector earn fair compensation and gain the economic security they deserve.
