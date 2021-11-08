Share this: Share on LinkedIn Share on Email Resources For Advocates & Policymakers

Learn more about the reform needed to build a thriving early care and education (ECE) system. Investigate how California’s early educators are well-equipped to teach transitional kindergarten. View ECE workforce earnings in each state, especially compared to K-12 educators.

Featured Brief Solutions to the Early Educator Workforce Crisis How Legislators Can Make a Difference for Kids, Families, and Educators Early care and education (ECE) reform is a priority issue for the majority of voters across party lines. This fact sheet provides legislators with key issues facing the ECE workforce, state-based solutions, and four action steps to take to champion workforce policies. Read More Right Arrow

Key Findings One-fourth of California’s teaching staff belong to a union. Most are women of color. With: As TK expands, enrollment of four-year-olds has decreased for some Calif. FCC providers Read More arrow-right One in five early educators are immigrants Read More arrow-right The wages of early educators are directly tied to the ability of families to pay. Read More arrow-right

View CSCCE’s latest research, policy recommendations, and commentary on the early care and education workforce and the need for public investment.

