For Educators

View and share these resources to build the case for public investment and reform that supports early educators, and learn about the history of teacher activism.
Featured Publication
Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit
Our Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit aims to support early educators in their advocacy, power building, and stakeholder engagement. It features the latest facts and policy solutions about the ECE workforce that educators can use to build arguments for change, from the local to the national level.
Resources for Teacher Activism
Learn more about the history of teacher activism and tips for influencing today’s debates and policy.
Black Women’s Clubs: Progressive Era Activism for Early Education (1890-1920)
Learn how Black women organized between 1890-1920 to educate Black children and train Black teachers informed today’s systems.
Fact Sheet: How Legislators Can Make a Difference
This fact sheet provides legislators with key issues facing the ECE workforce, state-based solutions, and four action steps to take to champion workforce policies.
Advocacy Toolkit
As an advocate who works with children or an advocate who understands the importance of this crucial and complex work, you can use the messages and findings from the Early Childhood Workforce Index to drive change and ensure that educators are front and center in the transformation.
Key Findings
Child care workers earn a national average of $11.65 an hour
Early educators are experiencing poverty at double the rate of all other workers, and about eight times more than their K-12 peers.
Even when early educators hold a bachelor’s degree, there is a pay penalty for working with children from birth to age five.