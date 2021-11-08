Resources For Educators

View and share these resources to build the case for public investment and reform that supports early educators, and learn about the history of teacher activism.

Featured Publication Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit Our Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit aims to support early educators in their advocacy, power building, and stakeholder engagement. It features the latest facts and policy solutions about the ECE workforce that educators can use to build arguments for change, from the local to the national level. Read More Right Arrow

Resources for Teacher Activism

Learn more about the history of teacher activism and tips for influencing today’s debates and policy.

Key Findings Child care workers earn a national average of $11.65 an hour Read More arrow-right Early educators are experiencing poverty at double the rate of all other workers, and about eight times more than their K-12 peers. Read More arrow-right Even when early educators hold a bachelor’s degree, there is a pay penalty for working with children from birth to age five. Read More arrow-right

