Research Area
Leadership
CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis about early childhood leadership and proposes strategies to advance a cadre of diverse leaders who are well prepared to be effective agents of change. These efforts include research on demographic and professional characteristics of leaders (program directors, principals, those working in infrastructure/quality-improvement organizations, and teacher educators) and research and analysis on content and availability of leadership preparation and opportunities to access leadership roles. See also Stratification & Equity and Teacher Development & Preparation.
Featured Resources
Working for Worthy Wages: A Lived History of the Child Care Compensation Movement, 1970-2002
Anna Evans Murray (1857-1955) was a racial justice activist, day nursery and kindergarten advocate, and educator whose contributions to advance public kindergarten focused on Washington, D.C.
Read More
California Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit
This snapshot highlights original key findings from a recent workforce survey of center-based and TK teachers and includes analysis of secondary data that are immediately relevant to the expansion of transitional kindergarten.
Read More