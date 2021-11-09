Research Area

CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis about early childhood leadership and proposes strategies to advance a cadre of diverse leaders who are well prepared to be effective agents of change. These efforts include research on demographic and professional characteristics of leaders (program directors, principals, those working in infrastructure/quality-improvement organizations, and teacher educators) and research and analysis on content and availability of leadership preparation and opportunities to access leadership roles. See also Stratification & Equity and Teacher Development & Preparation.

Featured Resources

Working for Worthy Wages: A Lived History of the Child Care Compensation Movement, 1970-2002

By Marcy Whitebook, Peggy Haack and Rosemarie Vardell May 1, 2024

Anna Evans Murray (1857-1955) was a racial justice activist, day nursery and kindergarten advocate, and educator whose contributions to advance public kindergarten focused on Washington, D.C.

California Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit

By Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) April 8, 2024

This snapshot highlights original key findings from a recent workforce survey of center-based and TK teachers and includes analysis of secondary data that are immediately relevant to the expansion of transitional kindergarten.

How Champions for ECE Compensation Are Meeting the Moment

By Annie Dade and Caitlin McLean June 11, 2024

This report outlines an approach to reconceptualizing and strengthening preparation and support for principal candidates and current school leaders.

Publications

More Than a Paycheck: Model Work Standards Re-Visited in the 21st Century

November 18, 2024BriefBy Peggy Haack, Rosemarie Vardell and Marcy Whitebook

This brief was supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. At the height of the national Worthy Wage Campaign for the child care workforce in the mid-1990s, it became clear to activists…

Solutions to the Early Educator Workforce Crisis: How Legislators Can Make a Difference for Kids, Families, and Educators

March 16, 2023Fact SheetBy Annie Dade and Caitlin McLean

Early care and education (ECE) reform is a priority issue for the majority of voters across party lines. This fact sheet provides legislators with key issues facing the ECE workforce,…

Bold on Early Educator Compensation Learning Community 2022: Lessons from State Actions

February 15, 2023BriefBy Annie Dade and Caitlin McLean

This brief shares lessons learned from the Bold on Early Educator Compensation Learning Community 2022. Each lesson is explored through examples of state actions on compensation. The executive summary table…

CSCCE Is Core Partner In New National Early Care and Education Workforce Center

February 2, 2023Blog

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new National Early Care and Education Workforce Center (ECE Workforce Center). With a $30 million investment…

Uncovering the Role of Early Childhood in Black Women’s Clubs Work Towards Racial and Gender Justice

November 7, 2022BriefBy Rachel E. Williams

Between 1890 and 1895, Black women’s clubs emerged to address the oppressive realities facing Black people in the Age of Jim Crow. The…

My Advocacy Journey: The Power of Early Educators to Change Policy

October 11, 2022BlogBy Corrine Hendrickson

My advocacy journey began ten years ago when I was trying to get help for a family and their child. If you would have told me then I’d be on…