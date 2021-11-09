Research Area
Workforce Data
An enduring challenge for developing effective workforce policy in the early childhood sector is the lack of comprehensive, quality data at both the national and state levels. Our research calls attention to problems with existing data and spurs ideas for improving workforce data collection and wider early childhood data systems. As a partner organization to the Early Childhood Data Collaborative (ECDC), CSCCE supports state policymakers’ development and use of data systems to improve early care and education programs and child outcomes.