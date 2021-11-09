Research Area

Workforce Data

An enduring challenge for developing effective workforce policy in the early childhood sector is the lack of comprehensive, quality data at both the national and state levels. Our research calls attention to problems with existing data and spurs ideas for improving workforce data collection and wider early childhood data systems. As a partner organization to the Early Childhood Data Collaborative (ECDC), CSCCE supports state policymakers’ development and use of data systems to improve early care and education programs and child outcomes.

Featured Report

2024 Early Education Workforce Index

The newest edition of our biennial report provides a data-rich look at state-based policies and conditions for the early care and education workforce.

Read More

Close up of two early educators inside a schoolhouse with a child, graphic art

Featured Resources

Monthly Child Care Jobs Report
How Data Shortage Hurts ECE Policy
The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data

Publications

TK Teachers Need Principals to Be Mentors, Not Just Cheerleaders

June 9, 2025Data SnapshotBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi, Leah Marilena Gutierrez and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and First 5 California. In Spring 2024, the Center for the Study of…

Building the Plane While Flying It: California Transitional Kindergarten Teachers’ Experiences of TK Expansion

May 27, 2025ReportBy Wanzi Muruvi, Jeremy Simon, Anna Powell, Abby Copeman Petig and Yoonjeon Kim

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. California…

The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data

February 11, 2025Data SnapshotBy Yoonjeon Kim and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported through grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation and the W. Clement and Jessie V. Stone Foundation. This report offers a national snapshot of the early care…

California Early Educator Experience and Interest in Teaching Birth to Three

December 10, 2024Data SnapshotBy Anna Powell, Wanzi Muruvi, Abby Copeman Petig and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, and First 5 California. California will soon offer transitional kindergarten (TK) to all…

The Economic Well-Being of Early Educators in California: Early Educator Well-Being Series

October 23, 2024ReportBy Wanzi Muruvi, Anna Powell, Yoonjeon Kim, Abby Copeman Petig and Lea J.E. Austin

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Early…

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024

October 8, 2024ReportBy Caitlin McLean, Lea J.E. Austin, Anna Powell, Sophia Jaggi, Yoonjeon Kim, Jenna Knight, Silvia Muñoz and Marisa Schlieber