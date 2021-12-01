Hopeton conducts research related to early care and education (ECE) policy and racial disparities, and leads the educator engagement work of the Center. In his work with the educator engagement team, Hopeton has led projects such as the Practitioners’ Voice California Learning Community, the Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit, and the California E4 Toolkit. He has also collaborated on reports and projects related to ECE policies in California, ECE apprenticeships, and the effects of racism on California early educators. Previously, Hopeton worked as an elementary school teacher in Phoenix, Arizona and an educational researcher in northern California. Hopeton earned his master’s degree in Educational Policy from Arizona State University. In his free time, he enjoys collecting and listening to vinyl records.
Publications by Hopeton Hess
The Multilayered Effects of Racism on Early Educators in California : An Examination of Disparities in Wages, Leadership Roles, and Education
February 12, 2024 • Report • By Yoonjeon Kim, Lea J.E. Austin and Hopeton Hess
This report was generously supported through grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The…