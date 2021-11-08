Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
-
About Us
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Founded in 1999, the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) is the national leader in early care and education workforce research and policy. We act on the premise that educators should be valued, respected, and guaranteed economic dignity, and that the provision of early care and education is a public responsibility.
Read More
-
-
Latest from CSCCE
-
Building the Plane While Flying It: California Transitional Kindergarten Teachers’ Experiences of TK Expansion.
Limited guidance as the state rapidly expands TK.
Read more
-
California 2025: It’s Time to Do Right by Early Educators
California’s early care and education (ECE) workforce will be the first to tell you they’re not in this profession for the money.
Read more
-
Child Care Sector Jobs: BLS Analysis
Child care job numbers across the US increased by a modest 3,800 in April.
Read more
-
Immigration Policies Harm the Early Childhood Workforce and the Communities They Serve
Plus, early educators’ actions to protect their immigrant friends and neighbors.
Read more
-
Proposed Cuts to Maine’s Child Care Programs Threaten Hard-Won Gains for Early Educators
Maine early educators speak out against program cuts.
Read more
-
Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide
Discover and share initiatives that aim to improve compensation for the child care workforce.
Read more
-
The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data
A national look at workforce size, demographics, and racial and ethnic disparities.
Read more
-
The Impact of Pandemic Relief Funds on California’s Early Care and Education Programs and Workforce
Learn how challenges were not felt equally among programs and providers.
Read more
Key Facts
Child care workers earn an average of $13.22 an hour
Even conversations that end in rejection teach me how to hone my message and strengthen my arguments.
—Corrine Hendrickson, FCC provider
Calif. home-based providers average 17 years of experience but earn as little as $16,000 a year
“The economy can’t work unless child care works, and child care can’t work without teachers.”
Lea J.E. Austin
Director
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment