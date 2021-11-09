Research Area

Compensation

Higher compensation and supportive work environments play a critical role in determining the quality of services children receive and the ability of programs to recruit and retain highly skilled teachers, yet wages and benefits for early educators remain among the lowest of any occupation in the country, creating challenges to attracting new teachers and fueling turnover and teacher shortages. CSCCE presents the latest data about educator wages and conducts ongoing studies to explore how wages influence program quality, improvement efforts, and teacher well-being. Our policy recommendations focus on achieving livable, equitable, dependable wages for early educators alongside affordable, high-quality services for families.

Featured Resources

Interactive US Map of Median Wages
Compensation Tracker
A Values-Based Budget for Every State
Learning Community: Bold on Early Educator Compensation

Publications

Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide

February 28, 2025Data SnapshotBy Hyeonjeong Lee

In the absence of federal action, state policies that support and advance early care and education workforce compensation are critical. Our updated early care and…

Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

January 28, 2025InfographicBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

This infographic highlights key findings and policy solutions from the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index. Powered By EmbedPress…

More Than a Paycheck: Model Work Standards Re-Visited in the 21st Century

November 18, 2024BriefBy Peggy Haack, Rosemarie Vardell and Marcy Whitebook

This brief was supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. At the height of the national Worthy Wage Campaign for the child care workforce in the mid-1990s, it became clear to activists…

Designing a Wage Increase Pilot: A Framework for Supporting Early Educators in Contra Costa County

November 13, 2024ReportBy Anna Powell, Caitlin McLean and Abby Copeman Petig

The pilot design project was funded by First 5 Contra Costa. Guaranteed income (GI) pilots are increasing in popularity in cities and counties nationwide to improve compensation for early educators.

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024

October 8, 2024ReportBy Caitlin McLean, Lea J.E. Austin, Anna Powell, Sophia Jaggi, Yoonjeon Kim, Jenna Knight, Silvia Muñoz and Marisa Schlieber

Key Findings From the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

October 8, 2024VideoBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)