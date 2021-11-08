Projects
Our projects offer a deep dive into some of our key research and policy areas.
Featured Project
Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024
The fourth edition of the Index continues to track state policies in essential areas like workforce qualifications, work environments, and early educator compensation. The 2024 report provides updated policy recommendations and spotlights states that are improving ECE workforce policies.
Current Projects
California Early Care and Education Workforce Study
The state’s most comprehensive workforce study, conducted in 2006, 2020, and again in 2024, provides comprehensive statewide and regional information on the early care and education workforce.
Early Childhood History, Organizing, Ethos, and Strategy Project
ECHOES connects early care and education today with its history and activism. Learn about past and current efforts by courageous teachers, parents, and other social justice activists using their collective power for a more just system.
Learning Community: Bold on Early Care and Education Compensation
The Bold on Early Care and Education (ECE) Compensation learning community brought together advocates and leaders from seven states to improve educator compensation. Case studies about state compensation efforts include New Mexico and North Carolina.
COVID Publications
CSCCE has closely monitored federal, state, and local policies around the provision of emergency child care during the coronavirus pandemic.
Profiles in Early Education Leadership
This series explores the history of early care and education through the overlooked contributions and advocacy of teacher leaders, particularly women of color, over the past century and a half.
Early Childhood Workforce Index 2020
The newest edition of our biennial report provides a data-rich look at state-based policies and conditions for the early care and education workforce.
Early Childhood Workforce Index 2018
In addition to state-by-state analysis, the 2018 Index reported the first findings of racial wage gaps within ECE, and how a wage penalty disproportionately affects Black women.
Early Childhood Workforce Index 2016
The 2016 edition was the first comprehensive state-by-state analysis of early childhood employment conditions and policies.
Learning Together
The Learning Together study is a four-year project that focuses on four California counties’ efforts to expand bachelor’s degree opportunities in early care and education for working adults.