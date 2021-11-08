Projects

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024

The fourth edition of the Index continues to track state policies in essential areas like workforce qualifications, work environments, and early educator compensation. The 2024 report provides updated policy recommendations and spotlights states that are improving ECE workforce policies.

Two smiling educators sit in a circle on astroturf with a group of young children

Current Projects

A masked early educator supervises four children washing their toys outside at the water table.

California Early Care and Education Workforce Study

The state’s most comprehensive workforce study, conducted in 2006, 2020, and again in 2024, provides comprehensive statewide and regional information on the early care and education workforce.

An early educator is kneeled on the floor outside while surrounded by children.

Early Childhood History, Organizing, Ethos, and Strategy Project

ECHOES connects early care and education today with its history and activism. Learn about past and current efforts by courageous teachers, parents, and other social justice activists using their collective power for a more just system.

A large group of educators, children and community members gather on stairs behind a sign that reads “Early Educator Professional Wage and Career Ladder, Pagos Justos Ya!”

Learning Community: Bold on Early Care and Education Compensation

By Annie Dade, Caitlin McLean, Silvia Muñoz and Raúl Chávez April 8, 2024

The Bold on Early Care and Education (ECE) Compensation learning community brought together advocates and leaders from seven states to improve educator compensation. Case studies about state compensation efforts include New Mexico and North Carolina.

A masked early educator is walking with a child outside near the play area.

COVID-19 Publications

CSCCE monitored and commented on federal, state, and local policies around the provision of emergency child care during the coronavirus pandemic. We also connected with early educators around the US about their needs and experiences.

Profiles in Early Education Leadership

This series explores the history of early care and education through the overlooked contributions and advocacy of teacher leaders, particularly women of color, over the past century and a half.

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2020

The newest edition of our biennial report provides a data-rich look at state-based policies and conditions for the early care and education workforce.

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2018

In addition to state-by-state analysis, the 2018 Index reported the first findings of racial wage gaps within ECE, and how a wage penalty disproportionately affects Black women.

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2016

The 2016 edition was the first comprehensive state-by-state analysis of early childhood employment conditions and policies.

Learning Together

The Learning Together study is a four-year project that focuses on four California counties’ efforts to expand bachelor’s degree opportunities in early care and education for working adults.