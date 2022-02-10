ECHOES connects early care and education (ECE) today with its history and activism. Discover the origins of inequities for children, families, and educators and why the fight for a more just system continues. Learn about past and current efforts by courageous teachers, parents, and other social justice activists using their collective power for change.

About ECHOES

How did we come to have our present-day early care and education (ECE) system? How do inequities echo through time in the system? How have people built collective power to demand a just ECE system? We created ECHOES to provide an accessible way for people to explore these critical questions and to learn from, be guided by, and take inspiration from those before us who have struggled to make change.

ECHOES tells the many histories of the ECE system, undoing the harmful distinctions between child care and early education that most ECE histories have reinforced. While the focus is most often on the perspectives of White women in formal leadership roles and White men with access to power and influence, ECHOES spotlights the untold stories of the women who did the actual teaching of and caring for young children. ECHOES explores the voices and visions of women of color, immigrant women, and working-class women who have made significant contributions but have been left out of most ECE histories. Their experiences, contributions, and activism demand our attention and are centered in ECHOES.

You are invited to explore and engage with archival materials, stories, papers, audio and video clips, historical timelines, and contemporary material. ECHOES is an interactive site and learning space for anyone trying to change the early care and education system or otherwise engaged with the system (for example, as educators, parents, community organizers, faculty members, students, and policy leaders). Our focus on history and activism is inspired by the Worthy Wage activists in the late 20th century who recognized that they had to learn about the history of the ECE system as a means to build their knowledge, skills, and confidence as empowered agents of change.

ECHOES is an evergreen project. We will continue to update the site with additional resources and untold, little-known, or intentionally hidden histories. We welcome feedback and suggestions for material to include at cscceinfo@berkeley.edu.

“The full history of early care and education has not yet been told. And that is affecting the decisions and mistakes we keep making today. ECHOES goes deeper than any history project to center the experiences of educators and especially teachers of color whose history has too often been obscured or erased.” Miriam Calderón Vice President for Impact, W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Formerly, Assistant Deputy Secretary for Early Learning, U.S. Department of Education