Activist Movements

ECHOES looks at grassroots movements’ work to secure rights and ensure dignity for educators, children, and families participating in the ECE system.

Part of Early Childhood History, Organizing, Ethos, and Strategy Project

How have people built collective power to demand a more just ECE system?

Learn how activists, past and present, have struggled against inequities and built collective power to shape a more just future. Their stories can guide and inspire our efforts today.

Black Women's Club (1890-1920)
Child Care Compensation Movement (1972-2000)
ECE Organizing and Activism Today

Black Women’s Clubs: Progressive Era Activism for Early Education (1890-1920)

ECHOES describes how Black women organized to expand kindergartens and day nurseries for Black children and training for Black teachers as part of broader efforts to advance racial and gender justice.

 

Child Care Compensation Movement (1972-2000)

Teacher activists and allies used four main strategies, connecting them and adapting them for their communities: Organizing for Better Wages and Working Conditions, Elevating Teacher Leadership, Engaging in Research and Policy, and Building Collective Power.

Organizing for Better Wages and Working Conditions
Elevating Teacher Leadership
Engaging in Research and Policy
Building Collective Power

ECE Organizing and Activism Today

ECHOES highlights contemporary efforts of early educators aimed at securing rights, raises and respect for their skilled work, dismantling inequities in early care and education and working toward a more just system. When we refer to early educators, teachers, or the ECE workforce, we mean all those who work in home- and center based settings who provide group care and early learning to children prior to kindergarten.

Day Without Childcare Ap Img 4

Recent Early Childhood Activism and Organizing

Learn more about ongoing efforts for reform led by this generation of educator-activist.

A woman and a boy dressed in winter clothes stand among other demonstrators holding signs that read "Pay early educators a living wage!" and "child care is essentional"

Centering Educators’ Activism

By Ashley Williams, Peggy Haack and Marcy Whitebook September 15, 2022

For more than a century, the U.S. early care and education (ECE) field has ridden waves of teacher activism aimed at creating a more just and equitable early childhood system.

“The first time I heard about the Worthy Wage Campaign was in 2020. I was incredibly inspired and immediately frustrated that I didn’t have this information when I was an early educator myself. Knowing this rich history and how educators all across the nation were coming together for protests, political engagement, and organizing would have helped me to feel empowered when I was a teacher.”

Dr. Ashley C. Williams

Vice President for Programs, Jumpstart for Young Children

Former preschool teacher and Head Start Center director