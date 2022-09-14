Recent Early Childhood Activism and Organizing
Check out some examples of contemporary early childhood activism and organizing led by early educators and advocates.
Early educator-led activism and organizing
Day Without Child Care
Day Without Child Care returns for the fourth year on May 12, 2025. Sponsored by Community Change, this annual day of action calls on childcare providers, with the support of the families they serve, to shut their doors to draw attention to the national crisis that our childcare system is in. Explore actions from recent years below.
2022: Child care workers rally at City Hall in Philly for raises during one-day strike
About two hundred day care workers staged a one-day strike in Philadelphia and came to City Hall calling for higher wages.
2023: Hundreds Rally At “Morning Without Childcare” in New Haven
Educators gathered among parents, principals, and allies for the second annual “Morning Without Childcare” rally, demonstrating that without childcare workers, kids, parents, and employers are left stranded.
2024: Child care facilities in Ohio close down for the day as workers call for change in state policy
Hundreds of child care facilities in Ohio closed on and their workers rallied at the Statehouse to draw attention to the child care crisis.
California Family Child Care Union
Child Care Providers’ Union Secures Checks up to $10,000 to Start Arriving in Provider Mailboxes Monday
California’s subsidized child care providers are finally set to receive long overdue supplemental pay from the state this month following more than a year of organizing and bargaining efforts from providers.
Maine Early Educators Protest Cuts
Resources that advocates are using to influence ECE workforce policies
California Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit
- The California E4 Toolkit: A resource that connects educators in California to data and resources regarding the ECE to strengthen educator-led advocacy.
Early Educator Engagement and Empowerment (E4) Toolkit
- The E4 Toolkit: A resource that connects educators to data and talking points about the ECE workforce to strengthen educator-led advocacy. Download it in English and Spanish.
Resources from the North Carolina Early Education Coalition
- Worthy Wages Campaign Toolkit: A resource that equips advocates with talking points and data on North Carolina’s early education workforce.
Archive
The Advocacy Journey of an Early Educator
Australian Strike
- News article detailing the problems with the child care sector in Australia and what early educators see as believe is a solution. (September 2022)
The ProGov Podcast (September 2022)
- In this episode of the ProGov Podcast, members of CSCCE demonstrate that research, policy, and activism are inherently interconnected, as they discuss how the child care compensation crisis, how states are responding, and ideas about what else should be done to address the needs of the workforce.