Research Area
Stratification & Equity
CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis examining the current stratification of the early childhood workforce by job roles and earnings in relation to race, ethnicity, and language and the implications of such stratification for early educators and the children they serve. CSCCE promotes intentional policies and practices to advance opportunities for people of color and immigrants employed in the early care and education field, with the goal of increasing diversity and ensuring equity across all occupational roles.