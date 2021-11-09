Research Area

Stratification & Equity

CSCCE conducts research and policy analysis examining the current stratification of the early childhood workforce by job roles and earnings in relation to race, ethnicity, and language and the implications of such stratification for early educators and the children they serve. CSCCE promotes intentional policies and practices to advance opportunities for people of color and immigrants employed in the early care and education field, with the goal of increasing diversity and ensuring equity across all occupational roles.

Featured Resources

Publications

Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

January 28, 2025InfographicBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

This infographic highlights key findings and policy solutions from the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index. Powered By EmbedPress…

Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024

October 8, 2024ReportBy Caitlin McLean, Lea J.E. Austin, Anna Powell, Sophia Jaggi, Yoonjeon Kim, Jenna Knight, Silvia Muñoz and Marisa Schlieber

Key Findings From the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

October 8, 2024VideoBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

Infographic: The Multilayered Effects of Racism on Early Educators in California

February 12, 2024InfographicBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

This infographic highlights the many ways that racism affects California’s early care and education workforce and offers policy solutions.

The Multilayered Effects of Racism on Early Educators in California : An Examination of Disparities in Wages, Leadership Roles, and Education

February 12, 2024ReportBy Yoonjeon Kim, Lea J.E. Austin and Hopeton Hess

This report was generously supported through grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The…

“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences

November 21, 2023Peer-Reviewed ArticleBy Marisa Schlieber, Tobi Adejumo, Jenna Knight, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones

This study delves into the work environment, conditions, and teamwork of assistant teachers in early childhood education settings. It was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education…