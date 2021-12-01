Enrique Valencia López collaborates with the CSCCE team as a GSR in projects related to compensation parity. Enrique is currently a Ph.D. student in the Policy, Politics, and Leadership cluster at the Graduate School of Education at UC Berkeley. Before coming to Berkeley, Enrique worked for Mexico’s National Institute for Educational Evaluation and Assessment (INEE) in both the Policy and Indicators areas. He has also worked for UNDP China and UNESCO. Enrique’s interests focus on culturally pertinent education, educational trajectories, and initial and continuous teacher training. He holds a B.A. from College of the Atlantic and Master’s in Social Policy from KU Leuven in Belgium.
Publications by Enrique Valencia Lopez
“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences
November 21, 2023 • Peer-Reviewed Article • By Marisa Schlieber, Tobi Adejumo, Jenna Knight, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones
This study delves into the work environment, conditions, and teamwork of assistant teachers in early childhood education settings. It was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education…
Early Educator Voices in Florida: Flagler and Volusia Counties: Work Environment Conditions That Impact Early Educator Practice and Program Quality
October 9, 2023 • Report • By Marisa Schlieber, Abby Copeman Petig, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones
This report is part of our Educator Voices (SEQUAL) series and was funded by the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties, Florida. This Educator Voices report…
Early Educator Voices: Oregon: Work Environment Conditions that Impact Early Educator Practice and Program Quality
February 15, 2023 • Report • By Marisa Schlieber, Jenna Knight, Tobi Adejumo, Abby Copeman Petig, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones
This report is part of our Educator Voices (SEQUAL) series (formerly known as our Teachers’ Voices (SEQUAL) series). This SEQUAL report examines work environment conditions that impact educator practice…
Marin County Center-Based Early Care & Education Workforce Study 2019
September 29, 2020 • Report • By Marisa Schlieber, Lea J.E. Austin and Enrique Valencia Lopez
This report examines the demographic, educational, and employment characteristics (including compensation and benefits) of staff employed in center-based ECE programs throughout Marin County. The findings bring attention to…