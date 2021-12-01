Enrique Valencia Lopez

Enrique Valencia López collaborates with the CSCCE team as a GSR in projects related to compensation parity. Enrique is currently a Ph.D. student in the Policy, Politics, and Leadership cluster at the Graduate School of Education at UC Berkeley. Before coming to Berkeley, Enrique worked for Mexico’s National Institute for Educational Evaluation and Assessment (INEE) in both the Policy and Indicators areas. He has also worked for UNDP China and UNESCO. Enrique’s interests focus on culturally pertinent education, educational trajectories, and initial and continuous teacher training. He holds a B.A. from College of the Atlantic and Master’s in Social Policy from KU Leuven in Belgium.