Jenna Knight

As a Senior Research and Policy Associate, Jenna supports CSCCE projects that study teacher preparation and work environment, including the Higher Education Inventory and SEQUAL. Jenna’s experience as a preschool teacher fuels her passion for meaningful teacher quality improvement. Prior to joining CSCCE, Jenna coordinated local professional development and early education planning in Northern California. Her previous advocacy work and research focused on supporting early educators in rural communities and effective quality improvement strategies. Jenna earned a master’s degree in Child Development with emphasis in public policy from Tufts University. When not researching teacher preparation, Jenna is active in her garden and creates floral designs.