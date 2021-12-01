As a Senior Research and Policy Associate, Jenna supports CSCCE projects that study teacher preparation and work environment, including the Higher Education Inventory and SEQUAL. Jenna’s experience as a preschool teacher fuels her passion for meaningful teacher quality improvement. Prior to joining CSCCE, Jenna coordinated local professional development and early education planning in Northern California. Her previous advocacy work and research focused on supporting early educators in rural communities and effective quality improvement strategies. Jenna earned a master’s degree in Child Development with emphasis in public policy from Tufts University. When not researching teacher preparation, Jenna is active in her garden and creates floral designs.
Publications by Jenna Knight
Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024
October 8, 2024 • Report • By Caitlin McLean, Lea J.E. Austin, Anna Powell, Sophia Jaggi, Yoonjeon Kim, Jenna Knight, Silvia Muñoz and Marisa Schlieber
“…Because we do so together”: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Assistant Teacher’s Work Environment, Conditions, and Teamwork Experiences
November 21, 2023 • Peer-Reviewed Article • By Marisa Schlieber, Tobi Adejumo, Jenna Knight, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones
This study delves into the work environment, conditions, and teamwork of assistant teachers in early childhood education settings. It was published in the International Journal of Child Care and Education…
Early Educator Voices: Oregon: Work Environment Conditions that Impact Early Educator Practice and Program Quality
February 15, 2023 • Report • By Marisa Schlieber, Jenna Knight, Tobi Adejumo, Abby Copeman Petig, Enrique Valencia Lopez and Elizabeth Pufall Jones
This report is part of our Educator Voices (SEQUAL) series (formerly known as our Teachers’ Voices (SEQUAL) series). This SEQUAL report examines work environment conditions that impact educator practice…
Pennsylvania Early Childhood Higher Education Inventory
October 3, 2022 • Report • By Abby Copeman Petig, Jenna Knight, Lea J.E. Austin and Raúl Chávez
This report is part of our Early Childhood Higher Education Inventory. This report describes the early childhood degree programs offered in Pennsylvania, focusing on variations in program…
Maryland Early Childhood Higher Education Inventory: Enabling Faculty to Meet the Needs of an Increasingly Diverse Population
June 23, 2021 • Blog • By Abby Copeman Petig and Jenna Knight
Teaching the Teachers of Our Youngest Children: The State of Early Childhood Higher Education in Maryland is CSCCE’s most recent Higher Education Inventory study. This report looks at…