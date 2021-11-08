Publications
Explore our publications from the last two decades.
Building the Plane While Flying It: California Transitional Kindergarten Teachers’ Experiences of TK Expansion.
May 27, 2025 • Report • By Wanzi Muruvi, Jeremy Simon, Anna Powell, Abby Copeman Petig and Yoonjeon Kim
This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. California…
California 2025: It’s Time to Do Right by Early Educators
May 7, 2025 • Blog • By Anna Powell, Laura Pryor and Tonia McMillan
California’s early care and education (ECE) workforce will be the first to tell you they’re not in this profession for the money. They wake up early every day and prepare…
Child Care Sector Jobs: BLS Analysis
May 7, 2025 • Brief • By Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)
CSCCE provides ongoing analysis of national and regional child care job numbers. Check back each month for updates. Child care job numbers across the US increased by a modest 3,800…
Immigration Policies Harm the Early Childhood Workforce and the Communities They Serve
April 22, 2025 • Brief • By Silvia Muñoz and Caitlin McLean
This brief was generously supported with a grant from the Bainum Family Foundation. Since Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has issued a series of Executive Orders targeting…
Proposed Cuts to Maine’s Child Care Programs Threaten Hard-Won Gains for Early Educators
March 11, 2025 • Blog • By Arabella Bloom
Four years ago this week, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address the continued impact of COVID-19. The $39 billion investment to support early care…
Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide
February 28, 2025 • Data Snapshot • By Hyeonjeong Lee
In the absence of federal action, state policies that support and advance early care and education workforce compensation are critical. Our updated early care and…