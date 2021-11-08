Publications

Explore our publications from the last two decades.

Building the Plane While Flying It: California Transitional Kindergarten Teachers’ Experiences of TK Expansion.

May 27, 2025ReportBy Wanzi Muruvi, Jeremy Simon, Anna Powell, Abby Copeman Petig and Yoonjeon Kim

This report was generously supported with grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. California…

California 2025: It’s Time to Do Right by Early Educators

May 7, 2025BlogBy Anna Powell, Laura Pryor and Tonia McMillan

California’s early care and education (ECE) workforce will be the first to tell you they’re not in this profession for the money. They wake up early every day and prepare…

Child Care Sector Jobs: BLS Analysis

May 7, 2025BriefBy Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE)

CSCCE provides ongoing analysis of national and regional child care job numbers. Check back each month for updates. Child care job numbers across the US increased by a modest 3,800…

Immigration Policies Harm the Early Childhood Workforce and the Communities They Serve

April 22, 2025BriefBy Silvia Muñoz and Caitlin McLean

This brief was generously supported with a grant from the Bainum Family Foundation. Since Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has issued a series of Executive Orders targeting…

Proposed Cuts to Maine’s Child Care Programs Threaten Hard-Won Gains for Early Educators

March 11, 2025BlogBy Arabella Bloom

Four years ago this week, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address the continued impact of COVID-19. The $39 billion investment to support early care…

Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide

February 28, 2025Data SnapshotBy Hyeonjeong Lee

In the absence of federal action, state policies that support and advance early care and education workforce compensation are critical. Our updated early care and…