Arabella Bloom

Arabella leads technical assistance to state and local leaders on workforce-related research and policy. Prior to joining CSCCE in 2024, Arabella was a senior program manager at the National Association of Counties, where she facilitated learning communities and provided local leaders with technical assistance on policies and programs that support infants, toddlers, and their families. Earlier in her career, she conducted research on federal- and state-level policy on early care and education at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Arabella holds a bachelor’s degree in Comparative Human Development from the University of Chicago. In her free time, she enjoys trying new vegetarian recipes, going to concerts, and spending time with her wife and two cats.