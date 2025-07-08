Ilse Guardado

As a Program Associate, Ilse supports internal operations, communications, publication development, and program coordination across teams, with a focus on the financial processes and administrative systems that support research.

Ilse’s research and policy interests center on advancing workforce equity and fair compensation for early childhood educators. She is also deeply committed to advocating for sustainable, affordable communities and enhancing resource accessibility for historically underserved populations.

Ilse has worked at several childcare agencies, with a focus on professional development for early childhood educators. Prior to that, she served as an educator and administrator at museum institutions across Los Angeles and Orange County, where she helped create and implement equitable community programming.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from California State University, East Bay, with additional certificates in early childhood education and economics.

In her spare time, Ilse enjoys long walks with her senior dogs, Finn and Roy, spending too much time staring at art, standing awkwardly at local music shows, and checking out more library books than she has time to read.

