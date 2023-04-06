Brandy Jones Lawrence

As Senior Analyst, Brandy focuses on policy analysis and leadership, with an emphasis on California. She supports research and systems solutions informed by the experiences and priorities of early educators and the children and families they serve. Brandy brings 20 years of ECE policy experience to CSCCE as a state and national leader in prenatal to five policy, advocacy and consultation, program development and philanthropy. Most recently, Brandy led an initiative to advance the design and implementation of infant-toddler teacher residencies and apprenticeships programs.

Brandy has a bachelor’s degree in Social Policy from Northwestern University and a masters degree in Public Policy from the Harris School of Public Policy Studies at the University of Chicago. Brandy was born and raised in southern California but has spent the last 20 years in Chicago. In her free time, Brandy enjoys live music, cooking international dishes for loved ones and raising her three teenage children.