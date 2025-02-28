Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide

In the absence of federal action, state policies that support and advance early care and education workforce compensation are critical. Our updated early care and education (ECE) Workforce Compensation Tracker shows how states, territories, tribal governments, and local entities respond to the end of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The updated compensation tracker includes a dashboard and a database to inform your efforts to improve compensation. It builds on one developed in 2021-2023.

The database is a crowdsourced gold mine of information on the latest state and local efforts to boost wages and benefits for early educators. The database offers a window into how different initiatives take shape, and relies on your input to keep growing. Share what is happening in your area so others can learn and take action.

The dashboard is a visual guide that helps users quickly understand trends and patterns by presenting the information in graphs and charts. The dashboard also includes links to related resources, such as CSCCE’s publications on compensation, and a submission form where users can provide updates or share new information about relevant initiatives.

How do the database and dashboard differ?

Think of the database as a library full of detailed information on various topics. The dashboard, in contrast, is like a map of that library. It highlights the key areas and guides you to specific sections. The database is for deep dives into data, while the dashboard offers a quick and visual overview.

Take part – add information about your community

If you don’t find your state, territory, tribe, or local entities in the database, we would like to hear from you. Tell us how funding has supported early educators in your community. Share details about compensation initiatives or financial relief payments that showcase continued support for the ECE workforce. You’ll find instructions in the dashboard.

Questions?

We appreciate your help with this project. Please contact Hyeonjeong Lee (hyeonjeong.lee@berkeley.edu) with any questions, comments, additional materials, or suggestions for improving our tracking efforts. Kindly use “ECE Workforce Compensation Policy” in the subject line.

Supported by

Previous and current versions of the ECE Compensation Policy Database and Dashboard have been generously supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Bainum Family Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Alliance for Early Success, and the W. Clement & Jessie V. Stone Foundation.