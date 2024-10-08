Washington

Notes

*Our workforce estimate includes child care workers in home- and center-based settings, nannies, self-employed child care workers, preschool teachers, teaching assistants, and administrators/directors. In order to provide an inclusive summary of the ECE workforce as a whole, we use the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey (ACS), which can support both national and state-level analysis to pool all individuals covered by the relevant occupation-industry pairings. For more information visit Appendix 1: Data Sources & Methodology.

**This edition of the Early Childhood Workforce Index uses data from the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS)—a departure from previous editions, which reported data from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS). The most recent year for which detailed, state-by-state data are available from the ACS is 2022. Using the ACS is an intentional change to provide more inclusive wage estimates for the ECE workforce by using a data source that includes home-based providers. More recent data from OEWS 2023 are available, but this data source excludes self-employed workers like family child care providers. The OEWS also does not allow us to study the ECE workforce as a whole, since we are unable to parse or combine categories of workers. For instance, the national BLS OEWS estimates for median wages in 2023 were $14.60 for child care workers, $17.85 for preschool teachers, and $26.10 for directors or administrators.