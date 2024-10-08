Key Findings From the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

This video shares high points of the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index! Lead author Caitlin McLean and co-author Lea Austin with the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment walk you through what’s new and its key findings.

The Index includes a review of the record investment in the child care system and workforce through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other COVID-19 relief funding. It also includes bright spots—how states used federal pandemic relief funding to support early educators and how some states continue to lead the way.

What can you do if your state isn’t prioritizing the child care workforce? Use the Index!

First, check out the State Profiles to see how your state compares to others in terms of compensation and workforce policies.

Second, look at the Policy Toolkit. There, you’ll find concrete ways to better support early educators in your community.

With interactive maps, state-by-state data, and actionable policy recommendations, the 2024 Index fills a critical gap in understanding the workforce’s challenges. As Caitlin says in the video, “It’s time to step up, not back, for those who provide essential care and learning for our children and families. The Index shows you how.”