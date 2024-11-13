Report

Designing a Wage Increase Pilot: A Framework for Supporting Early Educators in Contra Costa County

By Anna Powell, Caitlin McLean and Abby Copeman Petig November 13, 2024

DOWNLOAD REPORT

A teacher reaches out to two children as they play on the playground.

Guaranteed income (GI) pilots are increasing in popularity in cities and counties nationwide to improve compensation for early educators. By design, GI pilots focus on providing direct cash to participants with no strings attached.

Direct cash is also a strategy sometimes used in early care and education (ECE) to increase income and help talented early educators stay in the field. Known as a wage supplement, it provides payments to educators based on their ECE employment. 

Bold action is needed to retain and expand the pool of talented early educators. While some state policy changes are being discussed, they will likely take several years to unfold. As a consequence, county-level action is not only necessary, but urgent.

This report provides a framework for Contra Costa County to launch a wage supplement pilot. The concept includes details on a proposed pilot design and a framework for pilot implementation, evaluation, and budget.

Suggested Citation

Powell, A. (2024). Designing a Wage Increase Pilot: A Framework for Supporting Early Educators in Contra Costa County. Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, University of California, Berkeley. https://cscce.berkeley.edu/publications/report/contra-costa-ece-wage-pilot/

Related Publications

A child-care worker plays with a group of children as they play with magnifying glasses.

Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide

Read More

Animated drawing of child care worker with a toddler sitting on the floor playing with toys.

Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

Read More

This is on Organizing for Better Wages and Working Conditions on ECHOES https://cscce.berkeley.edu/projects/echoes/activist-movements/compensation-movement-archives/#gallery-organizing_for_better_wages_and_working_conditions

More Than a Paycheck: Model Work Standards Re-Visited in the 21st Century

Read More