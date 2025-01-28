Infographic

Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index

By Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) January 28, 2025 Part of California Early Care and Education Workforce Study

Download Infographic

This infographic highlights key findings and policy solutions from the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index.

