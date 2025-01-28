Infographic Infographic: 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index By Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) • January 28, 2025 • Part of California Early Care and Education Workforce Study Download Download Infographic This infographic highlights key findings and policy solutions from the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index. Powered By EmbedPress Related Publications Beyond ARPA: Tracking ECE Compensation Policies Nationwide February 28, 2025 Read More Right Arrow The Impact of Pandemic Relief Funds on California’s Early Care and Education Programs and Workforce February 11, 2025 Read More Right Arrow The Early Care and Education Workforce of Stanislaus County January 23, 2025 Read More Right Arrow