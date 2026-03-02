Early Educator Compensation Works: Evidence on Impacts, Funding Models, and Policy Lessons

This report was generously supported by the W. Clement & Jessie V. Stone Foundation.

Emerging evidence shows that compensation initiatives can make a difference in supporting the early care and education workforce.

Investments in early educator pay and benefits are associated with improved retention, stronger program stability, better educator well-being, and increased access for families. As states and localities look for ways to stabilize the child care system and keep classrooms open, understanding what works in compensation policy is more important than ever.

This fact sheet highlights state and local efforts to improve early educator compensation and shows how they have affected educators and programs. It also identifies key lessons for advocates and policymakers interested in budgeting, planning, implementing, or legislating efforts to improve early educator pay and benefits and strengthen access to early learning.

As states continue to explore methods for supporting the workforce, especially in a post-federal emergency funding landscape, existing initiatives can guide advocates and policymakers seeking to advance compensation in 2026.