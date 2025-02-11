Data Snapshot

The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data

By Yoonjeon Kim and Lea J.E. Austin February 11, 2025 Part of Early Childhood Workforce Index 2024

This report offers a national snapshot of the early care and education workforce, drawing on data from the National Survey of Early Care and Education to examine workforce size, demographics, and racial and ethnic disparities. 

Throughout the report, disparities across racial and ethnic groups are highlighted, showing how educators of color face multiple systemic barriers, including overrepresentation in under-resourced settings, limited access to educational opportunities, and inconsistent rewards for credentials.1This report reflects findings at a national level. Collecting and examining workforce data at the state and local levels remains crucial for obtaining a more detailed and context-specific understanding, which is essential for informed policymaking and planning at those levels.

This report extends the analysis and themes from the About the Early Childhood Workforce section in the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index.

Suggested Citation

Kim, Y. & Austin, L.J.E. (2025). The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data. Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, University of California, Berkeley. https://cscce.berkeley.edu/publications/data-snapshot/national-snapshot-ece-workforce-nsece

Endnotes

