The Early Care and Education Workforce: A National Snapshot from the NSECE Data

This report was generously supported through grants from the Heising-Simons Foundation and the W. Clement and Jessie V. Stone Foundation.

This report offers a national snapshot of the early care and education workforce, drawing on data from the National Survey of Early Care and Education to examine workforce size, demographics, and racial and ethnic disparities.

Throughout the report, disparities across racial and ethnic groups are highlighted, showing how educators of color face multiple systemic barriers, including overrepresentation in under-resourced settings, limited access to educational opportunities, and inconsistent rewards for credentials.

This report extends the analysis and themes from the About the Early Childhood Workforce section in the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index.