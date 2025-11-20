California’s Early Care and Education Workforce in Eight Charts

This snapshot is drawn from our report, State of the Early Care and Education Workforce, which provides a look at the professionals who work in family child care homes, child care centers, and transitional kindergarten (TK) throughout California.

The report is the first release from the 2025 California Early Care and Education Workforce Study, an extensive survey of 10,000 early educators conducted by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) at the University of California, Berkeley. Read on for highlights of our data summarized in eight charts.

Note: For more information on our survey sample and an explanation of key terms, jump to About the Data

Early educators are overwhelmingly women.

Women make up nearly all early educators not only in California, but nationwide. Many members of the early care and education (ECE) workforce are married, and some have a child under the age of five. In the Golden State, nearly one half of the workforce speaks Spanish.

“What I find most rewarding about my job as a teacher is the profound impact I have on young minds. I am not just teaching lessons—you’re shaping futures, building confidence, and instilling a love for learning that lasts a lifetime. My focus on critical thinking, fine motor skills, and personal growth shows that I care deeply about my students’ development beyond just academics.” — Center lead teacher

“I love being able to be part of the students’ growth every day and helping them overcome the challenges they face at school. I also love being able to help students who come in speaking Spanish feel heard and understood. I also love being able to build relationships with the students and parents. I love my job and how rewarding it is.” — TK paraprofessional

Most early educators were born in the United States, but immigrants are essential members of the workforce.

California has one of the highest concentrations of immigrants working in ECE in the nation. Among FCC providers, immigrants are very similar in number to U.S.-born educators. To avoid gathering sensitive data, we did not ask about immigration status, only country of birth.

Anti-immigrant Policies Harm California’s Early Educators



Since January 20, 2025, the current administration’s anti-immigrant efforts and policies have impacted attendance and participation in ECE programs throughout the nation. Early educators themselves have shared they feel afraid and unsafe working in communities with immigration enforcement operations.



In response, some early childhood programs have removed identifying information to avoid being targeted. Others have changed documentation policies to better protect the privacy of employees and families. Furthermore, center-based programs have started establishing protocols for how to engage with immigration officials.



The administration’s allocation of $170.7 billion for immigration enforcement is the most extensive spending on detention and deportation in U.S. history. These additional resources mean increased presence of immigration officials in communities across the nation.



This policy is likely to further decrease ECE attendance and enrollment and increase program disruptions and closures. Regardless of citizenship or immigration status, ECE professionals will be impacted. Those who teach in programs that rely on children’s attendance and enrollment for continued funding will be particularly affected by the layoffs and lower wages.

In California, most early educators are women of color.

Latinas make up the largest group of early educators in every role except credentialed TK teachers. Like other elementary school teachers, TK teachers are most often White.

* Because the early care and education workforce is overwhelmingly composed of individuals who identify as women, we use the gender-specific term “Latina” to describe members of the ECE workforce who identify as part of the Latin American diaspora. However, we know that data collection has not always accounted for gender diversity beyond a male/female binary. We gratefully acknowledge the contributions of early educators who identify as men, nonbinary, or another gender identity and recognize that the gendered oppression of women in the ECE workforce is related to the gender-based oppression of nonbinary, trans, and genderqueer educators.

Educational attainment of early educators varies by job role, though many hold degrees above and beyond requirements for employment.

To advance in the field—and to access better pay—educators often need a degree or at least coursework related to child development or early childhood education. However, unlike many professionals, early educators don’t necessarily earn more money when they hold higher degrees—TK teachers are the exception. Not only is the pay bump for education small, but we also find evidence of gaps by race and ethnicity.

The average tenure of the current ECE workforce is 14 years.

Family child care providers, who have the oldest average age, also have the most years of experience on average. Around 28% of FCC providers have more than 25 years of experience working in ECE. TK teachers are close behind, at 21% percent (though this group usually has early education experience from kindergarten through second grade, rather than preschool or younger).

“The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that I am having an impact on children every single day. I feel like this benefits families, parents, and the world. Since my undergraduate degree was in Psychobiology, I understand the incredible brain development that is going on in young children.” — Family child care provider

“Right now, the biggest obstacle that I face is enrolling in a university to acquire my bachelor’s degree in Early Education. I worry about the cost of the program and how long it takes to finish.” — Center teacher

Annual earnings are substantially higher for TK teachers than other ECE roles.

Most TK teachers work in public schools, where compensation has robust funding from California Prop 98 and a history of strong collective bargaining by teachers’ unions. Wages in other ECE settings are highly linked to private child care market prices; programs can only charge as much as parents can afford. Moreover, most center-based educators are not represented by a union, and FCC providers only recently won the right to bargain over California subsidy rates in 2019.

Low pay leaves its mark on early educators’ economic well-being.

Many early educators in our survey report a profound connection to their work, with overwhelmingly positive perceptions of making an impact on the children in their care. However, low wages for most ECE jobs have stark consequences for educators’ economic well-being.

“My biggest challenge is affording to hire and retain quality ECE educators. Money is the number one reason teachers leave; often leaving teaching altogether. Matching that is support for handling children’s challenging behaviors. It causes burnout.” — Center director

“My site experiences frequent turnover with our paraprofessionals. It is challenging to have a different adult assisting you and training them in your routines, procedures, and expectations.” — TK teacher

Most early educators see themselves still working in ECE three years from now.

In some cases, early educators envision changing jobs within the profession (for instance, an assistant teacher hoping to advance to a lead teacher). Unfortunately, we know that intentions sometimes don’t become reality: early educators get burned out by inadequate pay and challenging working conditions. As a result, many ECE employers struggle with turnover: we estimate 22% turnover of lead teachers in centers and 26% of assistants in centers in the 2024-2025 school year.

Recommendations for Policymakers:



Solution 1. Ensure that all state policies are made in consultation with early educators.



Solution 2. Prioritize compensation standards and a wage floor across all early care and education settings.



Solution 3. Invest in direct public funding to early care and education programs to provide early educators with a living wage, health care, and good work environments.



To read more about supportive policies for early educators, review the 2024 Early Childhood Workforce Index.

About the Data

The data in these profiles were collected as part of the 2025 California Early Care and Education Workforce Study. The study was conducted by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) at the University of California, Berkeley. More than 10,000 early educators participated in our 2025 survey. While most data were collected in spring 2025, a small number of sites were surveyed in early fall 2025. The surveys took place online in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese. CSCCE invited all available licensed early care and education (ECE) programs serving children from birth to five in California, using contact information from Community Care Licensing and California State Preschool. CSCCE received outreach support from local resource and referral agencies, professional associations, and the California ECE Workforce Registry. We reached transitional kindergarten teachers through school leaders and administrators. Data are weighted using a post-stratification method by program type and region. These adjustments allow us to align the study sample with the full population of sites locally. Unfortunately, our request for a list of small family child care (FCC) providers from Community Care Licensing is still under review. As a result, small FCC data are underrepresented in our sample, and we do not provide a wage estimate for this group.

Key Terms

Early care and education (ECE): By “early care and education,” we mean licensed programs that serve children under six years of age (less than 72 months). The two primary settings serving the full ECE age range are child care centers and family child care homes. Some children age four and older attend transitional kindergarten, a grade level in elementary school.

Child care center: Organizations like nonprofits, schools, and private businesses obtain a license for each site where they enroll young children. Each facility typically operates classrooms grouped by age, where a lead teacher collaborates with one or more assistants.

Family child care (FCC) provider: FCC educators obtain a license to provide child care for a mixed-age group of children in their home. FCC homes may be owned or rented, but all sites must meet the strict requirements of state licensing. An FCC provider can hold either a “small” or “large” license, a distinction that corresponds to the maximum group size (up to eight children for a small license and up to 14 for a large license). Some providers work as a family team and/or employ an assistant. Most often, small FCC educators operate their child care program on their own, while large FCC educators work with at least one assistant

Transitional kindergarten (TK): This grade level for four-year-olds began as a pilot program for school districts. In fall 2025, the State of California completed a multiyear expansion to make all four-year-olds in the state eligible to enroll. TK is available in public schools and public charter schools. Private schools and child care centers are also beginning to use the label to describe preschool classrooms for four-year-olds; here, we use TK to describe public schools and charter schools exclusively.

TK paraprofessional: Public schools often call their teaching assistants “paraprofessionals,” or “paras” for short. Paras provide many functions in public schools, ranging from family support to one-to-one special education care. Where lead teachers in TK must hold a teaching credential, paraprofessionals do not. In this report, we specifically describe paras assigned to assist a TK classroom who perform a role similar to a center-based assistant teacher.