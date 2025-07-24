Shauna Dyer

As an Associate Director of Research & Policy, Shauna leads research and policy projects examining working conditions, compensation, and professional development for early childhood educators. She oversees workforce survey design and implementation, program evaluation, and the development of policy-facing reports and toolkits for practitioner and policymaker audiences.

Shauna’s research focuses on ECE workforce equity and compensation policy, with expertise in quantitative research methods including survey design, statistical analysis, and large-scale data management.

Previously, Shauna was a David E. Bell Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University, where she researched how employer-provided benefits affect women’s workplace equality. She also worked as a children’s librarian and developed an early literacy outreach program for family child care providers.

Shauna earned an M.S. in Sociology from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Michigan.

She enjoys camping with her Himalayan cat, Moz, riding her bike, and hosting big family and neighborhood gatherings.