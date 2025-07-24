Headshot of Shauna Dyer.

Shauna Dyer

Associate Director of Research and Policy

As an Associate Director of Research & Policy, Shauna leads research and policy projects examining working conditions, compensation, and professional development for early childhood educators. She oversees workforce survey design and implementation, program evaluation, and the development of policy-facing reports and toolkits for practitioner and policymaker audiences.

Shauna’s research focuses on ECE workforce equity and compensation policy, with expertise in quantitative research methods including survey design, statistical analysis, and large-scale data management.

Previously, Shauna was a David E. Bell Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University, where she researched how employer-provided benefits affect women’s workplace equality. She also worked as a children’s librarian and developed an early literacy outreach program for family child care providers.

Shauna earned an M.S. in Sociology from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Michigan.

She enjoys camping with her Himalayan cat, Moz, riding her bike, and hosting big family and neighborhood gatherings.

Publications by Shauna Dyer

Working Conditions for Early Educators in San Francisco: Findings From the 2025 SEQUAL Survey

May 13, 2026ReportBy Elizabeth Pufall Jones, Jenna Knight, Shauna Dyer and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported with grants from the San Francisco Department of Early Childhood A better understanding of variations among early educators’ working conditions can help policymakers,…

SEQUAL San Francisco: Black Early Educators Assess Their Working Conditions

May 13, 2026BriefBy Elizabeth Pufall Jones, Jenna Knight, Shauna Dyer and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was generously supported with grants from the San Francisco Department of Early Childhood This brief explores emerging patterns in Black early educators’ responses to the San…