When the Playground Was Coated in Ash: The Impact of the January 2025 Wildfires on Los Angeles Child Care Programs

March 12, 2026 • Report • By Wanzi Muruvi, Elena Ojeda, Carly Hyland, Anna Powell and Abby Copeman Petig

This report was produced by CSCCE in partnership with UC Berkeley Equity and Excellence in Early Childhood (E3C). The January 2025 wildfires, considered the most catastrophic in the history…