Program Associate
Position Overview
Title: Program Associate
Salary Range: $28.44 – $40.73 per hour
Percent time: 100%
Anticipated start: July 1st, 2025
This is a remote-friendly position, eligible for 100% remote capability.
Review the job description in its entirety and apply through Berkeley Jobs using job #77977.
The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment’s purpose is to achieve an effective public early care and education system that secures racial, gender, and economic justice for those whose labor is the linchpin of stable, quality services. To inform public debate and achieve this goal, we conduct policy oriented research and analysis focused on the preparation, working conditions, and compensation of early educators.
The Program Associate will support staff across CSCCE. The position will assist with the overall administrative functions of CSCCE, managing listservs and email platforms, coordination of meetings, research and information gathering – including fact checking, report and presentation preparation, and web updates.
This position offers an exciting opportunity to join a team and organization nationally recognized for their leadership in ECE workforce research and policy.
Responsibilities Include
- Perform administrative tasks such as, but not limited to, developing organizational protocols and operating procedures, ordering supplies and equipment, managing the department email and calendar, and securing vendors for services to the organization.
- Support Directors and Administrative Officer in preparing budgets, and researching and compiling information for grant proposals and contracts. Implement and maintain a systems for processing and tracking requisitions, payments, research participant incentives, honoraria, and reimbursements while ensuring compliance with department and campus policies.
- Compile, organize, and maintain large volumes of data and information to support research and policy staff. Conduct fact-checking, edit and proofread reports and presentation materials, and ensure accuracy in documentation.
- In consultation with the Communications staff review and update website to effectively communicate CSCCE’s mission and current activities; maintain contacts database; and maintain a log of publications.
- Coordinate and support webinars, internal and external in-person meetings, and large, complex conferences or programs. Responsibilities include scheduling, recording minutes, managing logistics (conference/video calls, room reservations, catering, travel), and preparing and organizing meeting materials.
- Other job tasks as needed.
Required Qualifications
- Thorough working knowledge in administrative procedures and processes including word processing, spreadsheet and database applications, including Google docs and sheets.
- Documented ability of strong report writing skills.
- Demonstrated experience in fact checking.
- Demonstrated experience in organizing and maintaining record systems.
- Ability to build relationships and collaborate with diverse groups in a dynamic work environment.
- Demonstrated strong organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to effectively manage competing deadlines.
- Ability to complete work attention to detail and accuracy.
- Ability to take initiative and follow through with minimal supervision
- Adaptable to changing and emerging priorities.
- Ability to recognize and apply efficiencies and solutions to complex administrative problems.
- Previous Office Experience.
- High school diploma or equivalent experience.
Preferred Qualifications
- Knowledge of critical issues facing the early care and education workforce.
- Interest in labor and social and economic justice issues, particularly as they impact children, families, and the early education workforce.
- Familiarity with academic institutions; prior experience with UC Berkeley a plus.
- Experience and knowledge of UC administrative policies and procedures.
- Knowledge of WordPress, Adobe Suite, Canva, Datawrapper, and Smartsheet.
Do not apply directly to the department.
This position is governed by the terms and conditions in the agreement for the Clerical & Allied Services Unit (CX) between the University of California and Teamsters Local 2010. The current bargaining agreement manual can be found at: http://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/labor/bargaining-units/cx/index.html
