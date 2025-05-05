Program Associate

Assist with the overall administrative functions of CSCCE, managing listservs and email platforms, coordination of meetings, research and information gathering, and communications support. 

Position Overview

Title: Program Associate

Salary Range: $28.44 – $40.73 per hour

Percent time: 100% 

Anticipated start: July 1st, 2025

This is a remote-friendly position, eligible for 100% remote capability.

Review the job description in its entirety and apply through Berkeley Jobs using job #77977.