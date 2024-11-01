Development Director
Collaborate with project staff, funders, and partners to create and implement fund development strategies for a dynamic organization with innovative, multi-faceted projects.
Position Overview
Title: Development Director
Salary Range: $120,000.00 – $150,000.00
Percent time: 100%: This is a 1yr, contract appointment, eligible for UC benefits with the possibility of extending.
Anticipated start: August 2025
This is a remote-friendly position, eligible for 100% remote capability.
Review the job description in its entirety and apply through Berkeley Jobs using job #78752.
The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE), at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, provides research and analysis on the preparation, working conditions, and compensation of the early care and education workforce. We develop policy solutions and create spaces for teaching, learning, and educator activism. Our vision is an effective public early care and education system that secures racial, gender, and economic justice for those whose labor is the linchpin of stable, quality services.
The Development Director will build and manage fund development strategies currently focused on raising $6 – $8 million annually in philanthropic and public funding to support CSCCE’s research, policy, and field-facing efforts. The Development Director will work with CSCCE staff to ensure that fundraising goals are met, and will monitor goals and propose and implement ideas for new sources of funding, and work with Directors to raise funds. The incumbent will identify and maintain funder and prospects database and relationships. The Development Director will manage the coordination, development, and submission of proposals to meet key fundraising objectives.
The successful candidate will be an experienced fund developer, capable of acting as the main point of contact between CSCCE and key external stakeholders, and knowledgeable about the design and implementation of socio-economic research and policy analysis. They will be passionate about leveraging research to improve policies for early childhood educators and other workers who face low incomes and/or racial and gender disparities. This position requires an individual who is able to work as a part of small research teams running multiple projects concurrently. We seek highly organized individuals with superior written and verbal communication skills and excellent time management ability.
This position offers an exciting opportunity to join a team and organization nationally recognized for their leadership in ECE workforce research and policy.
Responsibilities Include
Donor Engagement and Stewardship gifts:
- Develop strategies to grow departments philanthropic gift giving
- Manage donor databases to track trends and ensure accurate communication records.
- Develop and maintain relationships with funders, providing regular updates on CSCCE’s work.
- Create and disseminate fundraising materials, including presentations, reports, and donor briefings.
Develop and Execute Fundraising Strategy:
- Create and implement strategic fundraising plans.
- Identify and cultivate relationships with foundations, government agencies, and individual donors.
- Conduct prospect research to identify new funding opportunities.
Contracts and Grants Proposal Management:
- Oversee and coordinate grant proposals, ensuring timely submission.
- Work closely with the Administrative Officer and program staff to align proposals with funding goals.
- Support program staff in writing proposals when needed.
Internal and External Collaboration:
- Work with CSCCE leadership to meet fundraising goals and explore new funding sources.
- Partner with UC Berkeley fundraising teams to align development efforts.
- Leverage CSCCE events, publications, and milestones for donor engagement.
Required Qualifications
- At least 3 years experience in fundraising.
- Demonstrated track record in successful revenue growth from foundations, governments, and individuals, including for general operating support.
- Advanced knowledge of fundraising, foundation relations, and public relations concepts, principles, procedures, and techniques.
- Thorough working knowledge of and/or the ability to learn about CSCCE and campus, including its vision, mission, goals, objectives, and achievements.
- Strong organizational, analytical and critical thinking, and creative decision-making skills.
- Advanced project management skill and experience conducting projects independently on deadline.
- Demonstrated strong skills in proposal and report writing.
- Advanced communication skills, including to establish and maintain good working relationships throughout the organization and with outside constituencies.
- Advanced skills in making persuasive and compelling presentations of goals and objectives, including visuals, statistics, and qualitative data, in order to secure funding.
- Highly detail oriented and accurate.
- Very strong skills in maintaining confidentiality.
- Ability to communicate effectively to various audiences (e.g., annual reports, donor briefings, sponsor communications).
- Proficiency with Google tools and donor/customer relationship management systems (e.g., SmartSheet)
- Proficiency using one or more of these applications for visual storytelling: Adobe InDesign, Canva, or similar.
- Ability to travel within the U.S. up to 5% of the time.
- Bachelor’s degree in related area and/or equivalent experience/training.
Preferred Qualifications
- Expertise in the areas in which CSCCE works.
- At least five (5) years of job experience in fundraising.
- Proven success fundraising in a research and policy environment and/or university.
- Past experience working for or with philanthropic organizations.
