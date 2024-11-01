The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE), at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, provides research and analysis on the preparation, working conditions, and compensation of the early care and education workforce. We develop policy solutions and create spaces for teaching, learning, and educator activism. Our vision is an effective public early care and education system that secures racial, gender, and economic justice for those whose labor is the linchpin of stable, quality services.

The Development Director will build and manage fund development strategies currently focused on raising $6 – $8 million annually in philanthropic and public funding to support CSCCE’s research, policy, and field-facing efforts. The Development Director will work with CSCCE staff to ensure that fundraising goals are met, and will monitor goals and propose and implement ideas for new sources of funding, and work with Directors to raise funds. The incumbent will identify and maintain funder and prospects database and relationships. The Development Director will manage the coordination, development, and submission of proposals to meet key fundraising objectives.

The successful candidate will be an experienced fund developer, capable of acting as the main point of contact between CSCCE and key external stakeholders, and knowledgeable about the design and implementation of socio-economic research and policy analysis. They will be passionate about leveraging research to improve policies for early childhood educators and other workers who face low incomes and/or racial and gender disparities. This position requires an individual who is able to work as a part of small research teams running multiple projects concurrently. We seek highly organized individuals with superior written and verbal communication skills and excellent time management ability.

This position offers an exciting opportunity to join a team and organization nationally recognized for their leadership in ECE workforce research and policy.

Responsibilities Include

Donor Engagement and Stewardship gifts:

Develop strategies to grow departments philanthropic gift giving

Manage donor databases to track trends and ensure accurate communication records.

Develop and maintain relationships with funders, providing regular updates on CSCCE’s work.

Create and disseminate fundraising materials, including presentations, reports, and donor briefings.

Develop and Execute Fundraising Strategy:

Create and implement strategic fundraising plans.

Identify and cultivate relationships with foundations, government agencies, and individual donors.

Conduct prospect research to identify new funding opportunities.

Contracts and Grants Proposal Management:

Oversee and coordinate grant proposals, ensuring timely submission.

Work closely with the Administrative Officer and program staff to align proposals with funding goals.

Support program staff in writing proposals when needed.

Internal and External Collaboration: